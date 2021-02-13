×
Jason Day’s Round 3 highlights from AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 14, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day carded a 4-under 68, placing him at 10-under for the tournament, just three strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.