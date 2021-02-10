Moving the Pebble Beach cypress tree on No. 18

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 10, 2021
The large cypress tree alongside the par-5 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links was relocated after the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach tournament. Check out the story behind the decision to move the tree.
