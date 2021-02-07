×
Louis Oosthuizen uses nice second to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Louis Oosthuizen lands his 223-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole.