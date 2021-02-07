×
Brooks Koepka’s Round 4 highlights at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka turned in a 6-under 65, getting to 19-under for the tournament to claim his eighth win on the PGA TOUR.