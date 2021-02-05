×
Scottie Scheffler's near-ace at No. 16 is Shot of the Day

Feb 06, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler spins his outstanding tee shot just past the edge of the hole to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 16th hole.