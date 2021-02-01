Golf is Hard | 2021 Farmers Insurance Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 01, 2021
Home of the Farmers Insurance Open and consistently one of the toughest courses on the PGA TOUR, check out the best “golf is hard” moments from Torrey Pines (South).
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.