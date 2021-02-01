×
Andrew Magee tells story of the only ace on a par 4 in PGA TOUR history

Feb 01, 2021

In the first round of the 2001 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Magee sent his tee shot on the 332-yard par-4-17th onto the green, which bounced off of Tom Byrum’s putter in the group ahead, and into the hole. Hear from Magee and Jerry Smith, with whom he was paired with that day along with Steve Pate, who was on the green at TPC Scottsdale.