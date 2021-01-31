Patrick Reed’s clutch eagle putt from distance is Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 01, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed holes an amazing 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole, taking him to 12-under par for the tournament.
