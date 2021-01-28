×
Marc Leishman discusses agronomy with course superintendent at Farmers

Jan 28, 2021

2020 Farmers Insurance Open champion Marc Leishman has a love for all things agronomy. He sat down with Torrey Pines course superintendent Rich McIntosh ahead of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South) in La Jolla, California to ask some questions about course maintenance and preparation.