Kevin Na birdies No. 18 to clinch win at the Sony Open

Jan 18, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Na gets up-and-down for birdie from the greenside rough at the par-5 18th hole, clinching his fifth win of his PGA TOUR career.