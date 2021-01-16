×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Joaquin Niemann’s dialed in second leads to eagle at the Sony Open

Jan 17, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann lands his 255-yard second shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.