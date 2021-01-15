×
Jim Herman’s tee shot to 3 feet yields birdie at the Sony Open

Jan 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman lands his 194-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.