Phil Mickelson’s first win on the PGA TOUR

Jan 13, 2021

At 20 years of age, Phil Mickelson sank a birdie putt on the final hole at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open to become the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since Scott Verplank in 1985.