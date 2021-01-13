Phil Mickelson’s first win on the PGA TOUR

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jan 13, 2021
At 20 years of age, Phil Mickelson sank a birdie putt on the final hole at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open to become the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since Scott Verplank in 1985.
