×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
TOURS

Jon Rahm’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Sentry

Jan 09, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm lands his 197-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 8th hole.