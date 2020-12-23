Best of 2020: greenside bunker shots

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Dec 23, 2020
From Collin Morkiawa's backward bunker shot at the TOUR Championship, to Phil Mickelson's short game wizardry, check out the top greenside bunker shots from 2020 on the PGA TOUR.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.