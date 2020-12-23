×
Best of 2020: greenside bunker shots

Dec 23, 2020

From Collin Morkiawa's backward bunker shot at the TOUR Championship, to Phil Mickelson's short game wizardry, check out the top greenside bunker shots from 2020 on the PGA TOUR.