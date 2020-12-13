×
Sebastian Munoz putts an interesting line at QBE Shootout

Dec 13, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Sebastian Munoz chooses to putt an interesting line from the fringe on the par-4 18th hole, setting up an easy par putt.