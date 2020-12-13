×
English and Kuchar set scoring record to win at QBE Shootout

Dec 13, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Harris English and Matt Kuchar shoot 12-under on the day to win as well as set a new scoring record of 37-under for the event and win by nine shots.