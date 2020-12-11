×
Matthew Wolff sinks eagle putt at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Matthew Wolff drains a nice putt for eagle at the par-5 14th hole, getting he and Abraham Ancer to 8-under for the tournament.