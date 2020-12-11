×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevna Na sinks lengthy birdie putt at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Kevin Na rolls in a long putt for birdie at the par-4 11th hole, getting he and his teammate, Sean O’Hair, to 11-under for the tournament.