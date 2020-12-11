×
Brendon Todd rolls in long eagle putt at QBE Shootout

Dec 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Brendon Todd sinks a lengthy putt for eagle at the par-5 17th hole, getting he and Billy Horschel to 10-under for the tournament.