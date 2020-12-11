Brendon Todd rolls in long eagle putt at QBE Shootout

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 11, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 QBE Shootout, Brendon Todd sinks a lengthy putt for eagle at the par-5 17th hole, getting he and Billy Horschel to 10-under for the tournament.
