Viktor Hovland’s winning highlights from Mayakoba

Dec 07, 2020

At the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Viktor Hovland claimed his second victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-69-63-65 to finish at 20-under-par at El Camaleon Golf Club.