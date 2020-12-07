Viktor Hovland’s winning highlights from Mayakoba

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Dec 07, 2020
At the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, Viktor Hovland claimed his second victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-69-63-65 to finish at 20-under-par at El Camaleon Golf Club.
