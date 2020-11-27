Highlights of Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change

|
Nov 28, 2020
In Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club, Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning 4&3. More importantly, over $5.4 million was raised to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and organizations that support them. Over 3.5 million meals were also donated to Feeding America as part of some of the charitable efforts linked to the contest.