Most important club in a major

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Nov 09, 2020
A good player needs the right tools, and for top PGA TOUR players Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Dustin Johnson, there are a few clubs they wouldn’t leave home without. Find out what clubs are essential to making sure they have a fighting chance at hoisting the trophy in the final round at a major.