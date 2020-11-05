×
Tiger Woods - Episode 10: Distance Wedges

Nov 05, 2020

As much as Tiger Woods has thrilled golf fans with his power and clutch putting, it’s his wedge game that has undergone the biggest transformation. His ability to control distance, trajectory and spin puts him among the best wedge players of all time. Here, he shares his secrets so you can learn to stick it close inside 100 yards.