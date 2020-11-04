×
Brooks Koepka on grass walls at Memorial Park Golf Course

Nov 04, 2020

Memorial Park Golf Course is hosting the 2020 Vivint Houston Open for the first time since 1963 after course architect Tom Doak and player consultant Brooks Koepka led a renovation in 2019. Koepka speaks to some of the defense they have built into holes, including a grass "wall" to the side of the par-4 10th fairway.