Oct 23, 2020

Check out the Jack Nicklaus-designed Sherwood Country Club from above. Located northwest of Los Angeles in Thousand Oaks, California, Sherwood previously hosted the Shark Shootout from 1989-1998 and Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge from 2000-2013. In 2020, the club is hosting the world’s best for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.