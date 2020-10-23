|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 23, 2020
Check out the Jack Nicklaus-designed Sherwood Country Club from above. Located northwest of Los Angeles in Thousand Oaks, California, Sherwood previously hosted the Shark Shootout from 1989-1998 and Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge from 2000-2013. In 2020, the club is hosting the world’s best for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.