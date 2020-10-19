×
Top-10 shots from THE CJ CUP

Oct 19, 2020

Check out the top 10 shots from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, featuring top players like Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Day, and Xander Schauffele at Shadow Creek Golf Course.