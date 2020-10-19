It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 19, 2020
Check out the top 10 shots from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, featuring top players like Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Day, and Xander Schauffele at Shadow Creek Golf Course.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.