Jason Kokrak's winning highlights from THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 19, 2020
At THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak claimed his 1st victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 70-66-68-64 to finish at 20-under-par at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.