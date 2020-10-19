×
Jason Kokrak's winning highlights from THE CJ CUP

Oct 19, 2020

At THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak claimed his 1st victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 70-66-68-64 to finish at 20-under-par at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.