Jason Kokrak wins at THE CJ CUP

Oct 19, 2020

In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak carded an 8-under 64, getting him to 20-under for the tournament and good enough to secure his first win of his PGA TOUR career.