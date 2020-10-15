×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods - Episode 7: From the Rough

Oct 15, 2020

As Tiger explains in this episode, the key to hitting good shots out of the rough is being able to read the lie. Is it a flier? Which way is the grass growing? Can you get the club on the ball? These and other nuances determine the shot you play and how you play it. See Tiger demonstrate, and learn to handle any lie.