Tiger Woods - Episode 7: From the Rough

Oct 15, 2020
As Tiger explains in this episode, the key to hitting good shots out of the rough is being able to read the lie. Is it a flier? Which way is the grass growing? Can you get the club on the ball? These and other nuances determine the shot you play and how you play it. See Tiger demonstrate, and learn to handle any lie.