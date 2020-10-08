Harold Varner III meets Mia, National Patient Ambassador for Shriners Hospitals

|
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 08, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III sat down to learn about Mia and her talent for singing. Mia, 16, was born with a severe case of infantile idiopathic scoliosis. Her journey with Shriners Hospitals began when she was 2 and she has endured over 20 surgeries.