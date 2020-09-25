Hudson Swafford has solo lead at Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 25, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swafford carded a 5-under par 67 to break out from the pack and claim the solo lead.
