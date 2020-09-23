×
On this date: Tiger Woods wins 2018 TOUR Championship

Sep 23, 2020

At the 2018 TOUR Championship, Tiger Woods shot a final-round 71 to earn his 80th PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2013 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at East Lake Golf Club.