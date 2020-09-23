On this date: Tiger Woods wins 2018 TOUR Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Sep 23, 2020
At the 2018 TOUR Championship, Tiger Woods shot a final-round 71 to earn his 80th PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2013 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at East Lake Golf Club.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.