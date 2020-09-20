×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau’s best drives from 2019-20 Season

Sep 20, 2020

During the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, Bryson DeChambeau led the TOUR in Driving Distance at 322.1 yards per drive. The previous season, DeChambeau was T34 on TOUR with an average of 302.5