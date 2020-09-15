×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Qualifiers for U.S. Open

Sep 15, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduling of the U.S. Open for September, 11 PGA TOUR players qualified for the year’s second major with some good play in the Return to Golf. Three of those punched their tickets by winning tournaments, including Michael Thompson, Jim Herman and Richy Werenski.