Qualifiers for U.S. Open

Sep 15, 2020
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduling of the U.S. Open for September, 11 PGA TOUR players qualified for the year’s second major with some good play in the Return to Golf. Three of those punched their tickets by winning tournaments, including Michael Thompson, Jim Herman and Richy Werenski.