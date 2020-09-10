×
Tiger Woods - Episode 4: Playing Par 3s

Sep 10, 2020

As Tiger’s longtime friend Rob McNamara says in this episode, par 3s play to Tiger’s strengths: “He’s such a good iron player, and you’re giving him the exact yardage and a perfect lie. You’re going to have pretty good results.” Listen to Tiger describe how he sizes up these holes, and watch him play different shots.