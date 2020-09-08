×
Tyrell Hatton and his first TOUR Championship

Sep 08, 2020

In just his 10 starts of the 2019-20 season, the fewest among all qualifiers in the FedExCup Top 30, Tyrrell Hatton has notched one win, ranks second with an average of nearly five birdies per round, and is eighth in strokes gained: total. Hatton continued his momentum right off the bat, with two top-5 finishes in his first two starts back. For Hatton, it’s a goal achieved, as he experiences the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.