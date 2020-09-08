×
Dustin Johnson’s winning highlights from the 2020 TOUR Championship

Sep 08, 2020

At the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson claimed his 23rd victory of his PGA TOUR career and the FedExCup with rounds of 67-70-64-68 to finish at 21-under at East Lake Golf Club.