Justin Thomas’ Round 4 highlights from TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020
In the final of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas carded a 4-under 68 to finish at 18-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-way tie for second with Xander Schauffele.
