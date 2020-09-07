×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Collin Morikawa’s tee shot leads to birdie at TOUR Championship

Sep 07, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa lands his 230-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.