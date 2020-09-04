×
Viktor Hovland prepares for TOUR Championship with swing aid

Sep 04, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Viktor Hovland uses a unique swing aid on the range to prepare for the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs.