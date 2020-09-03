Tiger Woods' electrifying front-nine 28

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Sep 03, 2020
In the second round of the 2007 TOUR Championship, Tiger Woods birdied holes four through eight and eagled the par-five ninth to shoot a 7-under 28 at East Lake Golf Club.
