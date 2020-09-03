×
Tiger Woods' electrifying front-nine 28

Sep 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2007 TOUR Championship, Tiger Woods birdied holes four through eight and eagled the par-five ninth to shoot a 7-under 28 at East Lake Golf Club.