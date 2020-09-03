Tiger Woods - Episode 3: Approach Shots

|
Sep 03, 2020
Tiger’s ability to always strike the ball in the center of the face has made him the best iron player of his generation, maybe ever. And with par 5s on tour these days stretching to more than 600 yards, his skills with fairway woods are also becoming legendary. Here, Tiger shows you how he flushes it on these long approaches.