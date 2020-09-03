×
Dustin Johnson on how being a dad helped him as a golfer

Sep 03, 2020

Prior to the 2020 TOUR Championship, Dustin Johnson shares how becoming a dad changed his perspective on life and why having a family helped him develop his golf game.