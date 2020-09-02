×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Daily Fantasy preview for TOUR Championship

Sep 02, 2020

Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs.