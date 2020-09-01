×
Tiger Woods’ success at Sherwood Country Club

Sep 01, 2020

PGA TOUR and ZOZO Inc. officials announced that the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will not be played in Japan as scheduled this October but will instead move to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California Oct. 22-25, 2020. Tiger Woods has won the Hero World Challenge five times when it was played at Sherwood.