Golf With A Purpose Charity Challenge trailer

Sep 01, 2020

On Thursday before the 2020 TOUR Championship, NBA legend Vince Carter will team with Ryan Palmer to face NFL legend Jerome Bettis, who will team with Zach Johnson for a nine-hole exhibition. The match will be a scramble format on the back nine at East Lake Golf Club, benefitting the East Lake Foundation and the TOUR Championship’s other charitable beneficiaries. Coverage of the exhibition match will air from 2-4 p.m. (EDT) as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE.