Meet Solomon Dobbs, a Drew Charter School and First Tee of Metro Atlanta alum

Aug 31, 2020

Dobbs was a member of the 2019 Drew Charter School boys golf team that won the school’s first High School Class A State Championship, making them the first All-African American team in Georgia to win a state golf title. He has hit the “HOPE Shot” prior to the opening round of the TOUR Championship on two occasions (2016, 2018). The 19-year-old now plays college golf at Morehouse College, a local HBCU in Atlanta, GA.