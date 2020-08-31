Meet Solomon Dobbs, a Drew Charter School and First Tee of Metro Atlanta alum

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 31, 2020
Dobbs was a member of the 2019 Drew Charter School boys golf team that won the school’s first High School Class A State Championship, making them the first All-African American team in Georgia to win a state golf title. He has hit the “HOPE Shot” prior to the opening round of the TOUR Championship on two occasions (2016, 2018). The 19-year-old now plays college golf at Morehouse College, a local HBCU in Atlanta, GA.