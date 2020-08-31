×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jon Rahm's best shots from each PGA TOUR victory

Aug 31, 2020

Check out the best shot from each of Jon Rahm's five career PGA TOUR victories, including a driver off the deck and exhilarating putts to clinch multiple tournaments.