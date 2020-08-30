×
PGA TOUR LIVE Post Game: BMW Championship

Aug 31, 2020

Following Jon Rahm’s incredible playoff victory over Dustin Johnson at Olympia Fields in the 2020 BMW Championship, Jonathan Coachman and World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins break down the second leg of the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs and preview the TOUR Championship at Eat Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.